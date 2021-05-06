1 dead, two injured after 3-car crash in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a three-car crash in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at 300 N. Redwood Rd.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, a white sedan was traveling northbound on Redwood Road when it crossed over a median into oncoming traffic.

The Sedan then collided with a purple SUV, causing the purple SUV to collide with a white SUV, pushing the vehicle to the side of the road.

The driver of the white sedan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. They were the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Two passengers of the white SUV were then transported to a local hospital. One of the passengers transported to the hospital was a child, police said.

SLCPD said Redwood Road will be closed for several hours from 300 North to 500 North while police investigate the crash.

The identities of the victims in the crash were not released.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.