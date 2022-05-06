GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man died on Thursday following a base-jumping accident in Grand County.

Officials say they received a call around 6 p.m. regarding a base-jumping accident that happened at mile marker 1 on SR 128.

Crews arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man. Medical services were immediately provided to the man but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who died has been identified as Jesus Miguel Diaz, a 27-year-old from New Mexico.

No other information has been released.