1 dead following semi crash on I-15 in Weber County

Local News
RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is confirmed dead after a crash involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 15 Monday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-15 northbound near mile marker 339 near Riverdale.

At this time, it’s not clear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

Utah Department of Transportation says the right lane is impacted by due to the crash. Drivers should expect delays through the area.

