UTAH COUNTY (NewsUtah) – One person is dead after semi crash on Highway 6 Tuesday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol said a semi-tractor and trailer hauling juice was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 6 near mile marker 206.

Trooper said for some unknown reason the semi-tracker and trailer left the roadway and rolled down a hillside.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died in the crash.