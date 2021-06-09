1 dead, US-6 shut down after crash on near Carbon County wildfire

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead after a pick up truck collided with a semi truck on US-6 Wednesday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the crash happened around 6:24 p. on US-6 near milepost 229.

Officials say the incident occurred after a white Dodge pickup truck traveling eastbound drifted across the centerline of the highway, striking a semi-truck traveling westbound.

The semi-truck reportedly attempted to avoid the collision by swerving onto the shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the pick up truck did not survive the crash, however, the driver and passenger in the semi-truck were uninjured, according to UHP officials.

At the same time of the crash, fire officials demanded that US-6 be closed down due to a wildfire, dubbed the “Bear Fire,” burning approximately a half-mile west of where the crash occurred.

Officials do not believe the smoke from the wildfire played a role in the crash, but they do think the driver of the pickup truck was impaired when the crash occurred.

No further details about the crash have been released.