UPDATE: $33k raised through GoFundMe for family of six who lost mother in fatal crash

FRIDAY 11/12/21 4:47 p.m.

SCIPIO, Utah (ABC4) – A community is rallying together to raise money through a GoFundMe for a family that was involved in a fatal crash Friday morning and so far they’ve raised over $33,000 in one day.

The family was traveling in a pickup truck to a rodeo event in St. George when they got into a crash that killed JuliAnne Anderson, and seriously injured her husband and one of their sons, according to officials.

The pickup truck, which was carrying a large horse trailer with sleeping quarters inside, hit the semi-truck with the right front corner of the vehicle and then went into the median of the roadway.

“This family is one of the hardest working families and could use our support to cover funeral costs, medical bills, and other financial burdens associated with this tragic incident. Every donation counts,” David S Diehl wrote on GoFundMe.

A vigil will be held Friday evening at 6 p.m. at South Summit High School, according to the Francis City Facebook page.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, 4 seriously injured in semi-truck fatal crash near Scipio

FRIDAY 11/12/21 4:30 p.m.

SCIPIO, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died and two others are suffering from serious injuries after a pickup truck hit the back of a semi-trailer early Friday morning

Around 5:30 a.m., a pickup truck with six passengers was traveling south on I-15 near milepost 194 when it ran into the back of a semi-trailer that was moving slowly as it climbed a grade, Utah Highway Patrol says.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

The right-front passenger of the pickup truck was thrown into the rear seat of the truck and was found dead at the scene. The driver and a child in the backseat suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital, authorities say.

Three other children who were inside the pickup truck’s sleeping quarters were also seriously injured.

One lane was closed for several hours so authorities could clear the scene. All lanes are now currently open again.