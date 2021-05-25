UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after crash in Box Elder County

UPDATE: 5/25/21, 8:52 P.M.:

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol has announced that a person who was critically injured in a crash near Brigham City on Tuesday has died.

Both a male driver and female passenger have now died as a result of the crash.

The passenger who was in the back seat of the car is currently hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, UHP said.

Officials say the vehicle swerved to avoid tire treads on I-15 when the driver lost control, causing it to strike a pole.

I-15 was closed for a period of time in order to allow medical helicopters to land at the scene.

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Box Elder County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a car was driving southbound on I-15 when it swerved to avoid debris in the road.

The driver then lost control of the car, colliding with a pole.

UHP said one person in the car was killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital with critical injuries.

UHP says I-15 was briefly shut down, causing traffic to back up for at least five miles.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as ABC4 obtains more information.

