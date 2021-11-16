UPDATE: Woman killed in Vernal crash identified

WEDNESDAY 11/17/2021 9:10 a.m.

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – A Vernal woman is dead after a Uintah County crash Tuesday morning.

Officials say a Jeep Cherokee was traveling west on US-40 at milepost 139 around 11:16 a.m. when it was struck by a Dodge Ram traveling east on US-40. Officials say the Dodge Ram pickup had drifted off-center and struck the Jeep head-on.

The driver of the Jeep was killed on impact and the driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver killed has been identified as 67-year-old Mary Smuin of Vernal.

Additional details about the crash have not yet been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, 1 injured in Uintah County crash

TUESDAY 11/16/2021 3:16 p.m.

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A two-vehicle crash has killed one person while sending another to the hospital Tuesday morning near Vernal.

Officials say a Jeep Cherokee was traveling west on US-40 at milepost 139 around 11:16 a.m. when It was struck by a Dodge Ram traveling east on US-40.

Officials say the Dodge Ram pickup had drifted off-center and struck the jeep head-on.

The driver of the Jeep was killed on impact and the driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Utah Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

ABC4 will update the story when more information becomes available.

