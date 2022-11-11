MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — One man has died and another was critically injured after a shooting near 4000 S State St. around 12:30 a.m. today.

Sgt. Melody Cutler of the Unified Police Department told ABC4 that a few men had gathered at the parking lot of a convenience store, and the clerk on shift reportedly heard a few rounds of gunshots right after some of them stepped inside the store for a few minutes and left.

The victim, Talib Ahmed, 18, was driven to a local hospital by a white Lexus. He was pronounced dead shortly after. The vehicle did not stay behind.

When UPD arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found another 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was also transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

UPD is currently working on locating surveillance videos and witnesses.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.