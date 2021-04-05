1.3M bottles of dōTERRA essential oils recalled

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – A recall has been issued for over one million bottles of dōTERRA essential oils because of a risk of poisoning.
In total, 1.3 million bottles of Deep Blue Touch Essential Oils by Utah-based dōTERRA are affected because they fail to meet child-resistant packaging requirements, posing a risk of poisoning.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the bottles contain methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging per the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.
“The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are applied to the skin or swallowed by young children,” the April 1 recall notice reads.
Below is a list of affected 10 ml dōTERRA essential oils:
|Name
|Lot Numbers
|SKU
|Deep Blue
|183055, 183232, 190882, 191362, 191484, 192563, 192694, 200853, 202203, 202412, 201622, 202262
|60200144
|PastTense
|182621, 190072, 190452, 190512, 190573, 190642, 190662, 190702, 190801, 190921, 191232, 191404, 193451, 200242, 200422, 200932, 201292, 201351,
201392, 201401, 201471, 201481, 201493, 201541, 201551, 201571, 201603,
201673, 201744, 201754, 201822, 201971, 202043
|31350001
|Deep Blue Touch
|183094, 190802, 192314, 192666, 193222, 201141, 201923
|60200145
If you have any of these products, which were sold online at doTERRA.com from September 2018 through September 2020, you are asked to store them in a safe location out of reach of children and contact dōTERRA for a free replacement of similar value. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.
You can contact dōTERRA at 800-411-8151 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT on Saturdays, live chat Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT on Saturdays, email at cpscrecall@doterranotices.com, or online at doterra.com and click on “Recall – Important Safety Information” or doterranotices.com for more information.