1.3M bottles of dōTERRA essential oils recalled

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – A recall has been issued for over one million bottles of dōTERRA essential oils because of a risk of poisoning.

In total, 1.3 million bottles of Deep Blue Touch Essential Oils by Utah-based dōTERRA are affected because they fail to meet child-resistant packaging requirements, posing a risk of poisoning.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the bottles contain methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging per the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

“The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are applied to the skin or swallowed by young children,” the April 1 recall notice reads.

Below is a list of affected 10 ml dōTERRA essential oils:

Name Lot Numbers SKU Deep Blue 183055, 183232, 190882, 191362, 191484, 192563, 192694, 200853, 202203, 202412, 201622, 202262 60200144 PastTense 182621, 190072, 190452, 190512, 190573, 190642, 190662, 190702, 190801, 190921, 191232, 191404, 193451, 200242, 200422, 200932, 201292, 201351,

201392, 201401, 201471, 201481, 201493, 201541, 201551, 201571, 201603,

201673, 201744, 201754, 201822, 201971, 202043 31350001 Deep Blue Touch 183094, 190802, 192314, 192666, 193222, 201141, 201923 60200145

If you have any of these products, which were sold online at doTERRA.com from September 2018 through September 2020, you are asked to store them in a safe location out of reach of children and contact dōTERRA for a free replacement of similar value. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

You can contact dōTERRA at 800-411-8151 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT on Saturdays, live chat Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT on Saturdays, email at cpscrecall@doterranotices.com, or online at doterra.com and click on “Recall – Important Safety Information” or doterranotices.com for more information.