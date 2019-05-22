"Many Faces of Stroke: Atrial Fibrillation"

A stroke can happen to one person in an instant, but people with atrial fibrillation are five times more likely to experience a stroke.

This week on Midday we’re partnering with the American Stroke Association and University of Utah Health to see the “Many Faces of Stroke”.

Wednesday, Dr. Ben Steinberg from the Cardiac Electrophysiology Department, at University of Utah Health, joined us in studio to share the role he plays in diagnosing and treating atrial fibrillation.

Dr. Steinberg also explains why managing AFib is crucial in preventing stroke.

Know the facts about AFib and prevent a stroke from happening to you.

AFib is:

a leading risk factor for stroke

more common in people over age 60

often asymptomatic, making it difficult for people to know that they have it

It’s important to note:

AFib can be successfully managed with the help of a healthcare professional.

About 15 percent of all people who have strokes also have AFib.

Knowing about and properly managing your AFib can prevent you from having a stroke.

Up to 80 percent of strokes in people with AFib can be prevented.

