SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The announcement of Senator Orrin G. Hatch’s death is nothing less than a tragedy for the state of Utah. After learning of the incident, many legislatures immediately took to social media to speak out and give their condolences to the Hatch family.

In a deeper, more exclusive dive into Hatch’s influence, ABC’s Glen Mills had the courtesy of sitting down with local historian and personal friend of Hatch, Ron Fox, to discuss the matter.

Throughout the interview, Fox discussed Hatch’s political career milestone of successfully defeating incumbent, as well as answering our curiosities regarding if we’ll ever see such political power again and what Hatch’s was really like on a personal level.

For a closer look at the legacy of Orrin Hatch, check out the video above.