Local boys volleyball teams to compete in historic multi-state tournament Oct. 23-24

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – This weekend, Oct. 23-24, local boys volleyball teams will compete against six other states in the largest multi-state tournament Utah has ever facilitated.

Nearly 70 teams from California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, Washington, and Utah will spread out through three different facilities, the Utah Athletic Center in North Salt Lake, Utah Hive in Farmington, and The Rebound Sport Court in Clearfield for the event hosted by the Utah Boys Volleyball Association (UBVA),

“When we formed the UBVA, our goal was to help promote and grow boys volleyball in our state,” tournament director — and Utah’s Club GSL founder — Warren Van Schalkwyk said. “We are so proud that our efforts have attracted national attention. We can’t wait to watch our boys competing against clubs from these other states this weekend. Our thanks go out to every club director, parent, coach, and athlete for helping create such a historic event in our state.”

Boys volleyball is growing in popularity quickly around the state and has been evolving into year-round play with a fall club season offered and several club options statewide for participants to choose from.

Teams at Club GSL practicing for the upcoming tournament

Teams from Club GSL competing in local tournament

The UBVA was created six years ago and has grown from a just a handful of players to nearly 400 this past year, according to Van Schalkwyk.

In order to keep up with current COVID-19 guidelines, only 10 spectators will be permitted per team to keep within the parameters of the current pandemic.

For more information on this weekend’s tournament, contact Van Schalkwyk at (801) 824-7513 or warrenv40@gmail.com.

For more information on the UBVA, visit http://www.ubva.info or email ubva.info@gmail.com