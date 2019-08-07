Utah’s oldest bank goes electric

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – With the addition of more and more electric vehicle charging stations across the Wasatch Fron, thousands of Zions Bank employees in Salt Lake City and West Valley City will now have access to recharge their vehicles during the workday.

The addition of the charging stations is part of the 146-year-old bank’s modern push to support environmental responsibility and improve air quality in Utah.



Installation of 29 electric vehicle charging stations across four major employee hubs – two corporate service buildings in Salt Lake City and two in West Valley City are set to be complete by the end of August.

In 2018, Zions Bank installed four charging stations at its Salt Lake Service Center, a project where the financial institution worked with the nonprofit organization Leaders for Clean Air and an incentive from Rocky Mountain Power. The positive reception from employees who charge 10-12 cars per day at the Service Center prompted Zions Bank to add 25 electric car chargers throughout the valley.

In June and July of 2019, the company installed 17 chargers between two corporate buildings in Salt Lake City: the Stonewater building, 255 North Admiral Byrd Rd., and the Utah Service Center, 1875 South Redwood Rd.

By the end of August, Zions Bank expects to have eight additional chargers placed at its Redwing building, located at 2460 S. 3270 West in West Valley City, bringing the company’s inventory of electric vehicle chargers to 29.



Electric vehicle charging is offered free of charge to all Zions Bancorporation employees, their families and on-site guests who would like to charge their electric plug-in vehicle during business hours.

“Clean air is critically important to the health and economic vitality of the communities we serve, which is why Zions Bank continues to take steps to conserve energy and improve air quality,” said Zions Bank President and CEO Scott Anderson. “Every small change we make as corporate citizens and as individuals leads us toward better health, a better economy and a better overall quality of life.”

In addition to encouraging green practices through its electric charging stations, the bank offers its employees discounts on monthly public transit passes and encourages them to participate in Utah’s “Clear the Air” campaign to reduce drive time and trips.

