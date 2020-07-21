Local author debuts new Young Adult fiction novel

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A local author debuted her newly released Young Adult fiction novel.

Tiffany Rosenhan, author of “Girl From Nowhere,” joined ABC4’s Nicea DeGering to discuss the inspiration behind her new novel. Rosenhan described the genre of the book as an action, spy-thriller and romance novel.

While she said she didn’t intend for the book to be an action thriller, she said the story just naturally evolved into one.

Rosenhan added although the target audience seems like it would be teenage girls based on the cover, she said she’s also received a wave of positive feedback from teenage boys.

Rosenhan encouraged anyone interested in buying “Girl From Nowhere” to shop at local bookstores. She said the book can be found at the King’s English Bookshop, The Children’s Hour or Frost Books. The novel can also be found on Amazon.