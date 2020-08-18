Living Scriptures streaming service grows during the pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A local, privately owned faith-based streaming service has experienced unprecedented growth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matt Brown, the CEO of Living Scriptures, joined ABC4’s Midday news to talk about the company’s mission and the inspiration behind their content.

Brown said the platform is designed to entertain, inspire and teach. Living Scriptures has more than 3,000 family friendly films, videos and other content available to its subscribers.

For parents with children learning at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, Brown said the platform also offers media that can be used while homeschooling. The streaming channel has a wide variety of content available for children. Brown said Living Scriptures guarantees the content is safe for kids to watch and explore.

To learn more about the faith-based streaming service’s mission and how to subscribe, visit their website LivingScriptures.com.