LIVE TRACK: Cat. 4 Dorian crawls through Bahamas toward Florida coast

News
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Dorian starting to move in a west-northwest direction as it crawls over the Bahamas.

Dorian, now a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, is moving at just 1 mph toward the east coast. It’s about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach and still delivering catastrophic damage to the Bahamas.

Storm Team 8 says Dorian is expected to fully make the turn north some time Monday night or Tuesday morning.

The hurricane made landfall on Elbow Cay as a Category 5 storm on Sunday, and was one of the most intense hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin.

The eye of the storm made a second landfall at 2 p.m. on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

Since then, Dorian has been moving at a crawl, and has continued to deliver devastating blows on the Bahamas.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:

HURRICANE WARNING:

  • Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island
  • Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia County line

HURRICANE WATCH:

  • Andros Island
  • North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet
  • Volusia/Flagler line to Altamaha Sound, Ga.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

  • North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

TROPICAL STORM WATCH:

  • North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach
  • Lake Okeechobee

STORM SURGE WARNING:

  • Lantana to the Flagler/Volusia County Line

STORM SURGE WATCH:

  • North of Deerfield Beach to Lantana
  • Volusia/Flagler County line to Savannah River

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

