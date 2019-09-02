LIVE TRACK: Cat. 4 Dorian crawls through Bahamas toward Florida coast

TAMPA (WFLA) – The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Dorian starting to move in a west-northwest direction as it crawls over the Bahamas.
Dorian, now a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, is moving at just 1 mph toward the east coast. It’s about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach and still delivering catastrophic damage to the Bahamas.
Storm Team 8 says Dorian is expected to fully make the turn north some time Monday night or Tuesday morning.
The hurricane made landfall on Elbow Cay as a Category 5 storm on Sunday, and was one of the most intense hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin.
The eye of the storm made a second landfall at 2 p.m. on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.
Since then, Dorian has been moving at a crawl, and has continued to deliver devastating blows on the Bahamas.
WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:
HURRICANE WARNING:
- Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island
- Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia County line
HURRICANE WATCH:
- Andros Island
- North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet
- Volusia/Flagler line to Altamaha Sound, Ga.
TROPICAL STORM WARNING:
- North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet
TROPICAL STORM WATCH:
- North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach
- Lake Okeechobee
STORM SURGE WARNING:
- Lantana to the Flagler/Volusia County Line
STORM SURGE WATCH:
- North of Deerfield Beach to Lantana
- Volusia/Flagler County line to Savannah River
