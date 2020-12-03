LIVE NOW: Utah Unemployment: Additional CARES benefits end on Dec. 26

Watch the briefing live at 9:30 A.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A marked decrease in unemployment claims could be artificially low because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Additional benefits set by the CARES Act will expire on December 26, 2020.

The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,519 for the week of Nov. 22-28, 2020. A total of $9,467.559 benefits were paid. There were 27,213 continued claims filed during the same week.

Kevin Burt, Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Division director, said, “The need for unemployment benefits remains, unfortunately, the additional benefits provided by the CARES Act are set to expire on December 26, 2020, including the Pandemic Unemployment for the self-employed and the 13 week Extended Unemployment benefits.”

According to the numbers release sent by the state: The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Nov. 21, 2020, was 2,567. A total of 3,145 met the same criteria during the previous week.

If COVID-19 has impacted an individual’s employment, they should visit ​jobs.utah.gov/covid19​ for updated information, including help for employees and employers returning to work.