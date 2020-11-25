Thanksgiving a super spreader event? Doctors talk safety

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Thanksgiving is finally here, and the threat of families creating a pandemic super spreader event is frightening and real.

What makes Thanksgiving worse than all of the other Holidays, is Thanksgiving is celebrated indoors, all of the previous holidays have been celebrated outdoors. This is why Doctors are expecting higher rates of transmission over Thanksgiving.

Intermountain Healthcare physicians are concerned about the possibility of a Holiday increase if people do not adhere to wearing masks and gather with only those living in their household.

In the press conference, doctors expressed their concerns about the spreading of the virus over the course of Thanksgiving. The numbers are high and the doctors who spoke do not believe having a family gathering no matter how small with people outside the household is safe.

They also mentioned concerned with the amount of people in hospitals, and the amount of people who have been dying. ICU capacity has been reached and the hospital is now opening non traditional ICU space as per their surge plans.

The Doctors are expecting a surge into the hospitals through the first week of December regardless of if Thanksgiving turns into a super spreader event or not.

The number of people in the hospitals surges about a week after the positive test numbers are announced.

Mental health of everyone during the pandemic was also discussed. The doctors mentioned that everyone has been affected by the stress of the pandemic.

For those who have struggled with anxiety, they mentioned breathing exercises and understanding how stress affects us all.