New claims go up dramatically, pandemic still disrupts Utah employment

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The new unemployment claims reports from the state says, “The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,758 for the week of Nov. 29 – Dec. 5, 2020, with a total of $10,367,441 of benefits paid. There were 27,133 continued claims filed during that same week.”

2,582 individuals did not request benefits for the last two weeks. 2,567 did the same the previous week.

All three programs, standard unemployment, the CARES act, and the 13-week extension, all saw increases. The standard unemployment benefit usually rises over the winter months.

Utahns were reminded both federally funded programs, the Pandemic Assistance, and the 13-week extension are scheduled to expire on December 26, 2020.

Kevin Burt said “We cannot emphasize the importance of actively looking for work.” He stressed benefits were about to expire and stability needs to be found in employment.”

Of note, with several state’s unemployment funds running out and having to borrow money to pay benefits Keven Burt said that Utah’s fund was the 7th healthiest in the nation. “Right now we are not projecting Utah to go insolvent, and we will be able to continue to pay out unemployment benefits to those that are eligible. It certainly is more benefits than we have ever paid out before but we are not expecting insolvency.”

Nate Macdonald the Assistant Deputy Director for the Department of Workforce Services said. “The challenge that we are facing right now is that there are industries that are down, that have not rebounded, that are not coming back anytime soon.”

Even with the situation the message he wanted Utahns to know is, “There are jobs available in Utah, they may not be in the industry you previously worked in, and we recognized that individuals have had a hard time finding jobs, that matches their experience if their industry has not been able to recover yet. But, we do know there are jobs in different industries, that you may be able to apply those skillsets that you have into one of these other industries.”

Macdonald said, “We encourage you to expand their search to start looking in these other industries, we know there are industries that are hiring right now.” He talked about the job they’ve seen an increase in, “For information technology jobs, for finance and banking jobs, and also in the life science industry, we have over 3,000 what we are calling “hot jobs” not only in those industries, but in construction, health, manufacturing and advanced manufacturing.”

He urged job seekers to use the Hot Job Portal

The State of Utah asks that if an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees, and employers returning to work.