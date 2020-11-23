How effective are statewide mask requirements on the economy? New research data revealed

SLAT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Researchers from the Marriner S. Eccles Institute for Economics and Quantitative Analysis have released new research about the impact of masks on economic activity.

The research is suggesting there is a direct link to mask using influencing consumer activity. In the report summary, it says that economic activity and health outcomes are tightly connected. Promoting a preventive measure like wearing masks decreases COVID-19 cases, increases consumer mobility, and increases consumer spending.

The new research shows five key areas where the masks help.