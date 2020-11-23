How effective are statewide mask requirements on the economy? New research data revealed

SLAT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Researchers from the Marriner S. Eccles Institute for Economics and Quantitative Analysis have released new research about the impact of masks on economic activity.
The research is suggesting there is a direct link to mask using influencing consumer activity. In the report summary, it says that economic activity and health outcomes are tightly connected. Promoting a preventive measure like wearing masks decreases COVID-19 cases, increases consumer mobility, and increases consumer spending.
The new research shows five key areas where the masks help.
- COVID-19 cases decrease after the implementation of a mask requirement. “County-level data from across the U.S. show COVID 19 cases decrease after a mask requirement is put into place.
- Low case counts and mask requirements positively influence consumer activity. ” A Utah consumer sentiment survey conducted as part of the study found people would be 13% more likely to go to a store if confirmed COVID-19 cases fell by 10%. The survey also found people would be 51% more likely to go to a store if everyone was wearing a mask.”
- Consumer mobility increases after mask requirements are put in place. “People are willing to increase their mobility and economic activity if they feel safe.
- Spending increases in counties with mask requirements. “Consumer spending increases in counties with mask requirements relative to counties without mask requirements.”
- State mask requirements are more effective than county-level requirements. ” The study found that consumer spending actually decreases in the county with county-level mask requirements.”
