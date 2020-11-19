Governor’s weekly briefing and COVID-19 Update

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert takes off his mask before speaking during the daily briefing on the state’s efforts to fight COVID-19 Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Hebert said he will require face masks at state-run buildings that include liquor stores and higher education offices and approve a request from the state’s largest county to make face coverings required in certain situations. But the Republican governor stopped short of implementing a statewide requirement for face coverings as several other states have done such as Washington, California and New York. (Steve Griffin/ Deseret News via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert gives his weekly COVID-19 briefing.

With the Holiday approaching, the Governor is expected to talk about what will happen with pandemic restrictions over the course of the Thanksgiving weekend. The emergency order could be extended.

Other things expected to be addressed, the rise of hospital cases, and follow-up with announcements about the vaccine plane.

Utah is fast approaching 1 out 4 people being tested coming up positive. With more people than ever being tested.