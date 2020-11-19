Governor’s weekly briefing and COVID-19 Update

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert gives his weekly COVID-19 briefing.
With the Holiday approaching, the Governor is expected to talk about what will happen with pandemic restrictions over the course of the Thanksgiving weekend. The emergency order could be extended.
Other things expected to be addressed, the rise of hospital cases, and follow-up with announcements about the vaccine plane.
Utah is fast approaching 1 out 4 people being tested coming up positive. With more people than ever being tested.
