Governor Herbert updates Utah’s pandemic situation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Herbert will update Utahns on the pandemic situation.
The state is 4 days into a mask mandate and four new restrictions for two weeks to try and curb the surge in the virus throughout the state.
Hospitals are also reaching capacity with the surge.
The Governor is expected to give information dealing with the upcoming 10 days of the mandate.
