Governor Herbert updates Utah’s pandemic situation

FILE – In this April 15, 2020, file photo, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert wears a mask during a news conference at Salt Lake International Airport in Salt Lake City. Utah’s Republican governor says on Monday, June 22, 2020 he will not shut down the economy even though he shares some of the concerns raised in a memo by the state’s epidemiologist who warned a “complete shutdown” might be imminent if the state can’t stop a prolonged spike of coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Herbert will update Utahns on the pandemic situation.

The state is 4 days into a mask mandate and four new restrictions for two weeks to try and curb the surge in the virus throughout the state.

Hospitals are also reaching capacity with the surge.

The Governor is expected to give information dealing with the upcoming 10 days of the mandate.