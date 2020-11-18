COVID-19 Vaccine plan background briefing, what to expect when the vaccine is ready

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah has made plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. Today, a briefing on the background of what is happening and what to expect when the vaccine is ready.
Utah officials, want to share the details of the state’s vaccination plan.
The briefing is expected to cover who will receive the initially limited doses. What are the timelines? And, who is responsible for performing vaccinations, and the Federal, State, and Local roles.
