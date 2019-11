PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The ‘Live PC Give PC’ annual day of giving is on November 8, 2019. The 24-hour online donation blitz runs from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The donation blitz has raised $10.3 million for local non-profits since it started in November 2011. For more information on how you can donate, visit livepcgivepc.org