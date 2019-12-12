Marathon day of deliberations ends with shocking move to postpone impeachment vote

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Judiciary Committee did not vote on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Thursday as was widely expected.

In a shocking – and quite literal – 11th-hour move, Chairman Nadler sent the committee to recess around 11:15 p.m. They will be back at 10 a.m.

Here’s what happened throughout the day:

11:15 p.m. – Rep. Nadler has sent the committee to recess, postponing the impeachment vote to Friday morning. The move came as a shock to many, including visibly angry GOP members.

10 p.m. – The committee is currently debating a substitution that was introduced at 9 a.m. by Rep. Nadler regarding the middle initial used for President Trump in the articles of impeachment.

9:40 p.m. – The Judiciary Committee is back from its recess and is continuing deliberations.

9:05 p.m. – The Judiciary Committee voted down Rep. Jordan’s amendment. It’s the fifth GOP amendment that has been voted down so far.

The committee will now take a recess.

7:20 p.m. – Rep. Jim Jordan has introduced an amendment to strike lines from both the first and second articles of impeachment.

This is Jordan’s second proposed amendment of the night. His first proposed striking the first article of impeachment and was voted down.

7:15 p.m. – The committee has voted down Rep. Reschenthaler’s amendment.

5:25 p.m. – Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) has introduced an amendment to strike the second article of impeachment against President Trump.

5:20 p.m. – The committee voted down the amendment proposed by Rep. Biggs.

3:40 p.m. – Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) has proposed an amendment to the articles of impeachment regarding the mention of aid that was withheld from Ukraine.

In his amendment, Biggs argues that the U.S. aid to Ukraine was eventually released.

3:30 p.m. – The committee is voting on the amendment proposed by Rep. Gaetz. The amendment did not pass.

2:30 p.m. – The committee is back after a recess and will continue deliberations. They are picking up where they left off, talking about the amendment introduced by Rep. Gaetz to replace mention of Joe Biden with Burisma and Hunter Biden.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA)

1 p.m. – The committee is taking a break. The House will be taking up other votes during that time.

12:15 p.m. – The committee is now debating the amendment proposed by Gaetz.

12:02 p.m. – Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has introduced an amendment to strike the reference to Joe Biden as the center of the proposed investigation.

“(It) replaces it with the true topic of the investigation – Burisma and Hunter Biden,” Gaetz said.

While Rep. Gaetz was introducing his amendment, he read from an article that stated drug paraphernalia was found in a car rented by Hunter Biden.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) responded saying the “pot shouldn’t call the kettle black.”

“I don’t know what members – if any – have had any problems with substance abuse, been busted in DUI. I don’t know. But if I did, I wouldn’t raise it against anyone,” he said.

12 p.m. – The committee voted against the amendment introduced by Rep. Jordan to strike the first article of impeachment charging President Trump with abuse of power. The first article of impeachment will stay.

9:35 a.m. – Committee members have started voicing their opinions and deliberating on the articles of impeachment.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL)

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL)

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX)

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

Rep. James Sensenbrenner (R-WI)

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX)

9:30 a.m. – Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has introduced an amendment to strike the first article of impeachment charging President Trump with abuse of power.

“Article I ignores the truth,” Jordan said.

9:20 a.m. – Ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) made a point of order that there should be a minority day of hearings. Rep. Nadler ruled against the order. The committee then took a roll call to vote.

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL)

Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA)

9:04 a.m. – House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has called Thursday morning’s hearing to order. Nadler called up House Resolution 755, impeaching President Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors, for markup.

The clerk then read the full House Resolution aloud to the committee.

8:45 a.m. – The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin its second day of deliberations at 9 a.m.

The committee met for several hours on Wednesday night to begin deliberating on the two articles that were introduced against the president on Tuesday for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House Democrats announced the articles after weeks of public hearings featuring testimony from key witnesses, law scholars and attorneys for each party.

During Wednesday night’s markup hearing, each member of the Judiciary Committee gave opening statements on the articles. Democrats, who hold the majority in the House, reiterated that the president is not above the law. Republicans argued that there’s no solid proof President Trump committed an impeachable offense.

If the committee votes on Thursday as expected, the articles of impeachment will be sent to the full House for a vote. That vote is expected to happen before Christmas. If the charges are approved, they will be sent to the Senate for a trial.

