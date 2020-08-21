Chad Daybell trial set to begin in January

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4 News) – The trial for a man charged in connection with the death of his stepchildren is set to begin in January.

During a district court arraignment Friday morning, Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty to four felony charges related to the deaths of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow.

District Court Judge Steven Boyce read a summary of the charges to Daybell who appeared alongside his attorney John Prior via a virtual “Zoom” meeting.

Daybell is charged with two counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Each felony count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

“On behalf of Mr. Daybell, we will enter in a plea of not guilty to all of the charges,” Prior said.

The judge, prosecuting attorney, and defense agreed on a three-week jury trial which is scheduled to run from Jan. 11 to 29, in Fremont County. A pretrial conference was also set for Dec. 10.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled there was enough evidence for Daybell to go to trial after the bodies of his new wife’s two children were found buried on his Idaho property.