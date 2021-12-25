Littlefield home, including tree and presents, all destroyed by fire on Christmas Eve

LITTLEFIELD, Arizona (ABC4 News, St. George News) – A family lost their home in Littlefield, Arizona, along with their Christmas presents, on Friday night, according to St. George News.

Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District Chief Jeff Hunt told St. George News they received the call around 9 p.m. on a structure fire near Scenic Boulevard and Macaiah Street.

Upon arrival, smoke and large flames could be seen, so help was requested by the Mesquite Fire Department.

The family was not home at the time, as they were visiting with family in Mesquite. The home was deemed to be a complete loss.

“The homeowner told me they had a real Christmas tree for the first time in several years, and it was very dry when they got it,” Hunt told St. George News. “We haven’t done an investigation yet but we’re going to guess that’s what started the fire, it was a Christmas tree fire.”

The fire was completely out by around midnight, but it destroyed everything in the home, including the tree and all the presents.

