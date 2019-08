The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Little Sahara Recreation Area Visitor Center reopens Sunday for the late-summer and fall visitors.

The BLM says the Little Sahara is well-known for its “700-foot Sand Mountain and the stunning views on Sunset Hill.”

Operation hours will be Thursday-Monday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A day-use fee is $18 per vehicle.

