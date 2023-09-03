SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The primary election is taking place this week, and voters have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to get their ballots in.

For active registered voters mailing in ballots, make sure to do so on or before Sept. 5.

Active registered voters may also drop off ballots at county clerk offices, polling locations, or a drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Salt Lake County has provided secure ballot drop box locations where ballots can be deposited at any time before the election deadline.

Locations include:

Anderson Foothill Library — 1135 South 2100 East, Salt Lake City

Brighton Fire Station — 7688 South Big Cottonwood Canyon Road, Brighton

Bluffdale City Hall — 2222 West 14400 South, Bluffdale

Cottonwood Heights City Hall — 2277 East Bengal Boulevard, Cottonwood Heights

Draper City Hall — 1020 Pioneer Road, Draper

Granite Library — 3331 South 500 East, South Salt Lake

Herriman City Hall — 5355 Main Street, Herriman

Holladay City Hall — 4580 South 2300 East, Holladay

Kearns Rec Center — 5670 Cougar Lane, Kearns

Magna Library — 2675 South 8950 West, Magna

Midvale City Hall — 7505 Holden Street, Midvale

Millcreek Common –1354 East Chambers Avenue, Millcreek

Murray City — 5025 South State Street, Murray

Riverton City Hall — 12830 South Redwood Road, Riverton

Ron Wood Park — 5985 West 8600 South, West Jordan

River’s Bend Senior Center — 1300 West 300 North, Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Library — 420 South 200 East, Salt Lake City

Salt Lake County Government Center — 2001 South State Stret, Salt Lake City

Sandy City Hall — 10000 Centennial Parkway, Sandy

Sandy Senior Center — 9310 South 1300 East, Sandy

South Jordan City Hall –1600 West Towne Center Drive, South Jordan

Taylorsville City Hall — 2600 West Taylorsville Boulevard, Taylorsville

West Jordan City Hall — 8000 South Redwood Road, West Jordan

West Valley City Hall — 3600 South Constitution Boulevard, West Valley City

To see where else in Utah you can visit a ballot drop box location, visit vote.utah.gov or click here.

It is important to note that ballots must be returned to a drop box within the county that you reside.

Salt Lake County ballot drop box locations are provided by Lannie K. Chapman, Salt Lake County Clerk.