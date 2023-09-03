SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The primary election is taking place this week, and voters have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to get their ballots in.
For active registered voters mailing in ballots, make sure to do so on or before Sept. 5.
Active registered voters may also drop off ballots at county clerk offices, polling locations, or a drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Salt Lake County has provided secure ballot drop box locations where ballots can be deposited at any time before the election deadline.
Locations include:
- Anderson Foothill Library — 1135 South 2100 East, Salt Lake City
- Brighton Fire Station — 7688 South Big Cottonwood Canyon Road, Brighton
- Bluffdale City Hall — 2222 West 14400 South, Bluffdale
- Cottonwood Heights City Hall — 2277 East Bengal Boulevard, Cottonwood Heights
- Draper City Hall — 1020 Pioneer Road, Draper
- Granite Library — 3331 South 500 East, South Salt Lake
- Herriman City Hall — 5355 Main Street, Herriman
- Holladay City Hall — 4580 South 2300 East, Holladay
- Kearns Rec Center — 5670 Cougar Lane, Kearns
- Magna Library — 2675 South 8950 West, Magna
- Midvale City Hall — 7505 Holden Street, Midvale
- Millcreek Common –1354 East Chambers Avenue, Millcreek
- Murray City — 5025 South State Street, Murray
- Riverton City Hall — 12830 South Redwood Road, Riverton
- Ron Wood Park — 5985 West 8600 South, West Jordan
- River’s Bend Senior Center — 1300 West 300 North, Salt Lake City
- Salt Lake City Library — 420 South 200 East, Salt Lake City
- Salt Lake County Government Center — 2001 South State Stret, Salt Lake City
- Sandy City Hall — 10000 Centennial Parkway, Sandy
- Sandy Senior Center — 9310 South 1300 East, Sandy
- South Jordan City Hall –1600 West Towne Center Drive, South Jordan
- Taylorsville City Hall — 2600 West Taylorsville Boulevard, Taylorsville
- West Jordan City Hall — 8000 South Redwood Road, West Jordan
- West Valley City Hall — 3600 South Constitution Boulevard, West Valley City
To see where else in Utah you can visit a ballot drop box location, visit vote.utah.gov or click here.
It is important to note that ballots must be returned to a drop box within the county that you reside.
Salt Lake County ballot drop box locations are provided by Lannie K. Chapman, Salt Lake County Clerk.