SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As we near the spookiest night of the season, Utah youth prepare for the door-to-door dash to collect as much candy as possible. However, for those seeking even more sweets this season, there are plenty of events hosted across the state for trick-or-treaters to enjoy.

We’ve compiled a list of various Halloween events for our little goblins and ghouls to enjoy in 2023:

Valley Fair Mall Cruise Night, Trunk-or-Treat | Oct. 26, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | 3600 S 2700 W, West Valley City

Boo at the Zoo | Oct. 26, 27, 28, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Avenue, Salt Lake City

Orem Night of Fright | Oct. 27, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | The Orchard at University Place, 575 E University Parkway, Orem

Sandy City’s 4th Annual Trunk-or-Treat | Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Sandy Promenade Park, 173 Sego Lily Drive, Sandy

DPS 3rd Annual Trunk-or-Treat | Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Utah Department of Public Safety, 4501 S 2700 W, Salt Lake City

MHA Utah Halloween Carnival | Oct. 27, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | 825 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

SLCPD Halloween Fun Fest | Oct. 27, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Public Safety Building, 475 S 300 E, Salt Lake City

Little Haunts | Oct. 27 & 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E Sunnyside Avenue, Salt Lake City

NSL Spooktacular Trot 4 Treats | October 28, 9 a.m. | Hatch Park, 50 W Center Street, North Salt Lake

Jordan Landing Trick-or-Treat Fun | Oct. 28, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Jordan Landing, 7533 S Plaza Center Drive

USARA Ogden Trunk-or-Treat | Oct. 28, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | 3159 Grant Avenue, Ogden

Spooktacular at The Leonardo | Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | The Leonardo, 209 E 500 S, Salt Lake City

Hurricane City Trunk-or-Treat | Oct. 29, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Grandpa’s Pond Park, 350 N 3700 W, Hurricane

Highland Trick-or-Treat Street | Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Town Center Splash Pad, 10800 N 5400 W, Highland

Vernal 4-H Trunk-or-Treat | Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Uintah Conference Center, 313 E 200 S, Vernal

Utah Tech Tricks & Treats Night | Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Utah Tech University, 225 S University Avenue, St. George

Santa Clara Library Trunk-or-Treat | Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Santa Clara Branch Library, 1099 N Lava Flow Drive, St. George

Kamas Trunk-or-Treat 2023 | Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | DeJoria Center, 268 Spring Drive, Kamas

Tooele Downtown Trick-or-Treat | Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | 200 N Main Street, Tooele

For unlisted and associated events around Utah in 2023, email information to ktvxdigital@nexstar.tv.