LIST: Resources for those in need this holiday season

Utah (ABC4) – The holidays can be a stressful time of year especially when undergoing hardship. With this in mind, many agencies within the community tend to provide assistance for those in need.

We at ABC4 have gathered a list of resources available for those needing additional support this holiday season.

Free Meals

This event is ran through Crossroads Urban Center. For over 50 years, the organization has ran one of the busiest Emergency Food Pantries in Utah as well as a charitable Thrift Store, and has organized Utahns in advocacy groups to make broader change.

For the holiday season they will be handing out warm meals to families in need near Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City.

When: Wednesday, December 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Rowland Hall School 970 east 800 south

How: Drive a vehicle to Rowland Hall and a volunteer will place a box of food into your trunk.

Salt Lake City Mission has dedicated various dates and times to help families in need this holiday season. The organization aims towards helping those in the cycles of poverty, hopelessness, and dependencies of many kinds.

The organization also provides basic essentials like food, clothing, blankets, sleeping bags, and hygiene items.

Additional services include crisis intervention and counseling, job counseling and placement, educational assistance; birth certificates & I.D assistance.

Below are the various times and dates for those wanting a warm meal during the holidays.

December 21, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Nations for Christ: 295 east 200 south Clearfield 84015



December 23, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Casa De Dios: 3077 S US-89 Bountiful 84010



December 23, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Vida Nueva: 3007 S West Temple SLC 84115



December 23, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. CCMS: 1930 west 2300 south West Valley 84119



December 23, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Renacer Worship Center: 2200 south State Street SLC 84115



Eagle Ranch Ministries has been serving those in need since 1985. The organization is known for dedicating every Sunday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas to feeding those less fortunate.

According to their website, nurses and legal advisors for medical and legal services are also always on duty for those who are in need of it.

The organization is located at 500 south 600 west, in Salt lake City.

Free Toys and Amenities

The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver, through a shiny new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to underserved children that will motivate them to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens and community leaders.

The Utah Toys for Tots program has been in place for 40 years.

If you or someone you know is need of a holiday gift, toys can easily be requested here.

The United Ways of Utah is an online database, which aims to share resources with Utahns across the state. Their site offers various resources for those wanting assistance this season.

To get a hold of any warm gifts or basic amenities, click here.

2Hands Christmas Help is an online registry where locals are invited to post a wish or chat. The posts are then open to the public where donors and volunteers are able to assist. It must be noted though that not all posts receive help.

Operation Homefront is an organization focused on military families and offers free toys and holiday meals to those in need.

The organization is also available to assist with financial assistance, housing, caregiver support and family events.

ABC4 will update this list as more resources arise.