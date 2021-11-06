List of stores remaining open this Thanksgiving 2021

(ABC4) – As the holiday season inches closer, plenty of folks may be wondering how shopping will look this year after a global pandemic caused the cancellation of in-person holiday shopping last year.
With supply-chain shortages causing delayed shipping for many products, shoppers may be looking to purchase locally or in-store for holiday food and gifts this year. Although typically open on Thanksgiving Day, many retail stores will be breaking that tradition and remain closed on the holiday this year.
Black Friday deals have already dropped online for some retailers.
For those still looking to browse around, we’ve compiled a list of what will be open or closed come November 25.
Stores that will remain open, some with limited hours:
- Big Lots
- Cabela’s
- CVS
- Family Dollar
- Dollar General
- Five Below
- Macey’s
- Michaels
- Smith’s
- Starbucks
- Walgreens
- WinCo
- Whole Foods
Stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving:
- Ashley Furniture
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed, Bath and Beyond
- Best Buy
- Burlington Coat Factory
- City Creek Center
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Fashion Place
- Forever 21
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Layton Hills Mall
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- REI
- Sierra
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
Although most stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Thursday, many will reopen come Black Friday on November 26.
For local chains and stores near you, it’s best to call the store to confirm holiday hours as details may have changed since this posting.