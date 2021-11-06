List of stores remaining open this Thanksgiving 2021

Confused about where you can or can’t ditch your mask? Here’s a list of national retail outlets that are keeping or relaxing their mask policies for fully vaccinated guests. (Getty Images)

(ABC4) – As the holiday season inches closer, plenty of folks may be wondering how shopping will look this year after a global pandemic caused the cancellation of in-person holiday shopping last year.

With supply-chain shortages causing delayed shipping for many products, shoppers may be looking to purchase locally or in-store for holiday food and gifts this year. Although typically open on Thanksgiving Day, many retail stores will be breaking that tradition and remain closed on the holiday this year.

Black Friday deals have already dropped online for some retailers.

For those still looking to browse around, we’ve compiled a list of what will be open or closed come November 25.

Stores that will remain open, some with limited hours:

Big Lots

Cabela’s

CVS

Family Dollar

Dollar General

Five Below

Macey’s

Michaels

Smith’s

Starbucks

Walgreens

WinCo

Whole Foods

Stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving:

Ashley Furniture

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Best Buy

Burlington Coat Factory

City Creek Center

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Fashion Place

Forever 21

Home Depot

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Layton Hills Mall

Macy’s

Marshalls

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Sierra

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Although most stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Thursday, many will reopen come Black Friday on November 26.

For local chains and stores near you, it’s best to call the store to confirm holiday hours as details may have changed since this posting.