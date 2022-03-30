PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindsey Vonn Foundation (LVF) is excited to announce its upcoming Fellas and Flappers event in Park City.

The 1920’s themed celebration will take place at Goldener Hirsch Resort in Deer Valley on May 20 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Drinks, hors d’oeuvres, a buffet, live music from the Jordan Kahn Orchestra, and live entertainment from personality DJ Nate Nelson will make for an unforgettable night.

The LVF offers life-changing programs and scholarships to underprivileged young people in the community. The organization aims to support the next generation in gaining confidence, building inclusivity, and discovering their strength within.

As a recent expansion of their charitable efforts, members of the LVF have developed and begun producing the LVF #STRONGgirls Camp to help guide young girls through their mental and physical health journeys.

All funds raised through the LVF Fellas and Flappers event will go towards the organization’s scholarship opportunities and camp programs.

Since the foundation was established in 2015, the LVF’s scholarship program has distributed just shy of $1 million to children ages 10 to 18, while the organization’s programs have transformed the lives of roughly 1,900 kids.

To purchase tickets to the LVF Fellas and Flappers event, click here.