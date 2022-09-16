LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department (LPD) is asking for community assistance in locating two individuals reportedly involved in multiple crimes.

The agency says the two men were driving a stolen 2012 Honda CR-V that is maroon in color with damage to the front end.

According to LPD, the two suspects have been involved in an aggravated assault and several vehicle burglaries.

  • Courtesy of LPD
  • Courtesy of LPD

If you have any information on the two suspects pictured above or the location of the vehicle, you’re advised to contact LPD at (801) 229-7070.