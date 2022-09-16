LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department (LPD) is asking for community assistance in locating two individuals reportedly involved in multiple crimes.

The agency says the two men were driving a stolen 2012 Honda CR-V that is maroon in color with damage to the front end.

According to LPD, the two suspects have been involved in an aggravated assault and several vehicle burglaries.

Courtesy of LPD

Courtesy of LPD

If you have any information on the two suspects pictured above or the location of the vehicle, you’re advised to contact LPD at (801) 229-7070.