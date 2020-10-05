Steel beams break loose from semi-truck, expect delays on I-15

LINDON, Utah (ABC4 News) – An accident has closed most of NB I-15 south of Pleasant Grove Blvd in Lindon.

Update: NB I-15 is closed at 1600 N in Orem (MP 272). The left 2 lanes are closed on SB I-15 at Pleasant Grove Blvd (MP 274). Expect delays in both directions through the area. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UDOTRegionthree @UtahTrucking https://t.co/LmCv5d1VOS — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) October 5, 2020

The estimated clean up time is around 2:30, alternate routes are suggested but expect high traffic on Geneva Rd. and State street.

According to Highway Patrol’s Nick Street, there were five cars and one semi involved in the incident. The semi was carrying steel beams when they became loose and scattered along I-15.

Two vehicles were overturned and the incident also resulted in a large fuel spill.

One person involved in the incident was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries. Everyone else that was involved was check on scene and were in stable condition.

I-15 was closed for an hour and a half but has since reopened to one lane.