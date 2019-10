BEAVER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah fire crews are continuing to monitor a small wildfire burning near Beaver.

The Skull Flat 2 Fire was discovered on October 2. Fire officials say the lightning-caused fire is burning about 7 miles east of Beaver.

“The fire was monitored yesterday with no major growth,” officials reported Friday.

As of Friday night, the fire was 0 percent contained but warranted no evacuations.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: