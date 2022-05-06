(ABC4) – Lifetime recently announced they will be making a movie about Gabby Petito.

According to Lifetime, the movie will “explore Gabby and her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s complicated relationship and what may have gone wrong during their cross-country trip that resulted in Gabby’s tragic murder.”

The 1-year-anniversary of Gabby Petito’s murder is coming up this August. Lifetime plans to start filming in Utah this summer with the premiere set for the fall.

Emmy-nominated actress Thora Birch has already signed on to the project to play the role of Gabby’s mother, Nicole Schmidt.

Human remains found in car of missing Idaho Falls teen

Gabby Petitio was first reported missing by her family in September 2021. She had gone on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie and failed to return home. Gabby’s body was eventually found in Wyoming. Laundrie eventually went on the run and was later confirmed to have died by suicide in Florida.

The film will be written by Gregory Small and Richard Blaney. Thora Birch will be directing the film.

Lifetime says they are producing the movie as an effort to bring awareness to the campaign Stop Violence Against Women.