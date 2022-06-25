WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two were hospitalized as a result of a semi truck-car crash that occurred in Wasatch County on June 24.

Wasatch Fire reports that crews were dispatched at 11:43 p.m. on reports of a semi truck v. car accident on Highway 40.

Officials note that one occupant of the car, a man, had to be disentangled and flown by LifeFlight to Utah Valley Hospital, while the driver of the semi was transported via ground ambulance.

According to Wasatch Fire, Highway 40 in was closed for several hours as a result of spilled oil and fuel.