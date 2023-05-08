- On Good Things Utah this morning – People lie all the time. You’ve done it, I’ve done it — and you’ve probably been lied to so many times that you don’t even notice. That is, except for the times when it’s just so incredibly obvious. These are lies people admit to telling on a daily basis:
- If they’ve read the terms and conditions
- I’m on my way
- How they talk about their lives on social media
- Being happy about big life-changing choices they’ve made. “
- Washing hands after using the restroom has to be pretty high on the list. More often than not when using public restrooms, I’ll be washing my hands, and most will flush the toilet and just briskly walk out.
- Their search history
- Their financial situation
- What they think about other people
- Their height and weight. Mostly due to their insecurities
- How many hours a day they work. They even lie about it to themselves
- Responsibility for their own actions
- Do any of those sound familiar? Tune in as our hosts weigh in on this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on a fun edition of Good Things Utah.