Líderes estatales hablan sobre la situación del coronavirus en Utah en español

State leaders talk about coronavirus situation in Utah-Spanish language briefing

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) líderes estatles se drigen a la comunidad latina para discutir cómo detener el surgimiento de covid-19 

State leaders give briefing to the Latino Community to address the needs and discuss how to stop the disproportionate rise of COVID-19

Estas son las personas que hablarán durante la conferencia de prensa:

These are the people who will speak during the press conference:

  • Dr. Daniel Mendoza, assistant research professor, University of Utah
  • Frank Trivino, Utah Department of Workforce Services
  • Silvia Castro, Suazo Business Center & Multicultural Subcomm. of Utah COVID-19 Task Force
  • Consul José Vicente Borjón, Mexican Consulate of Salt Lake City 

