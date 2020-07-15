State leaders talk about coronavirus situation in Utah-Spanish language briefing

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) líderes estatles se drigen a la comunidad latina para discutir cómo detener el surgimiento de covid-19

State leaders give briefing to the Latino Community to address the needs and discuss how to stop the disproportionate rise of COVID-19

Estas son las personas que hablarán durante la conferencia de prensa:

These are the people who will speak during the press conference: