REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4) – Encircle, a non-profit that builds homes to provide life-saving mental health services and community programs for LGBTQ+ youth and their families, announced their next location will be in Rexburg, Idaho.

The home will be located at 113 S Center St., Rexburg ID, 83440, walking distance from the BYU-Idaho campus.

“The timing is right for Encircle to join the Rexburg community, and we believe the community is ready to have us,” said Stephenie Larsen, founder and CEO of Encircle. “Although there is still much work to do, we’ve made progress in Utah and have had a positive experience working with the Utah community and BYU at our Provo and Salt Lake City locations. We hope to emulate this success with the community in Rexburg and build a positive relationship with the community and with BYU-Idaho that will help build bridges for LGBTQ+ youth and create a thriving community.”

Rexburg is just one of the multiple new locations the non-profit has planned.

Encircle plans to expand with new locations in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, and Utah. Construction has already started in Heber, Logan, and Ogden, Utah and in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information about Encircle, its expansion project, or to make a donation, visit: www.encircletogether.org.