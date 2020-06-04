KAYSVILLE, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt supported having a controversial concert in Kaysville during the pandemic. She issued an apology, but the City Council has now sent her a letter of censure and ‘respectfully’ asking for her resignation.

The concert was originally scheduled for Kaysville, then moved to Toeele, where the facility was met with an injunction, now it is scheduled in an unincorporated area of Iron County.

In a document obtained from the Kaysville City Website, the letter states:

“This letter accompanies your formal censure for your support and endorsement of the proposed Utah Business Revival protest concert which went against Kaysville City event planning and permitting processes as well as the Davis County and Utah Governor’s health directives. Our residents have spoken through hundreds of emails as well as public comments made at the May 21, 2020 city council meeting, which we feel have been sufficient representation from our constituents. At that meeting, you made a statement that will be the basis for this letter from your council.”

“You say you did not misuse funds. While there may not have been a transfer of money, you did misuse the time, energy, and trust of the city staff and your council.”

“Your support of this concert was inherently tied to your congressional campaign, a private and personal interest. Your role and respect as mayor should not be compromised by even the “appearance of impropriety.”

“We as a city council were accused, among other things, of being “the worst of government”. We believe the worst of government is forgetting those whom we represent. The office of mayor is one that demands the highest level of trust and respect from council members, city staff, surrounding local leaders, and most importantly, the body of residents that elected each of us. The lack of judgment exhibited in this event and its after-effects demonstrate an inability to fulfill your duties as mayor and leader in our city. Should you remain in office, assuming we have no legal recourse, we expect the highest level of commitment and dedication to Kaysville City.”

The City Council now has to vote on the censure. ABC4 News has reached out to the mayor’s office, so far we have not heard back.