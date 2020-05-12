‘Let ’em play ball’: Utah mayor, coaches field complaints over youth baseball game

PROVIDENCE, Utah (ABC4 News) – After weathering complaints, youth baseball players will continue to play ball in one small Cache County town.

The kids in Providence are asking to let them play ball.

“The coronavirus is kind of getting in the way of all my hobbies,” said one resident in Providence, Kaden King.

These kids feel like they’ve hit a home run, being able to play baseball and getting the O.K. from the city mayor.

“There’s a lot of concerns and a lot of fear, but we’ve had kids that have been at home for a long time,” said Mayor of Providence, John Drew.

Some residents are complaining about the recent activity they’ve seen at Zollinger Park. A report was filed just this week.

“A deputy did respond, wrote a report, it was referred to our city prosecutor, our city prosecutor did say he declined to prosecute that case,” said Drew.

Coaches of the Cache Wolverines say they’ve been following the governor’s orders and asked local law enforcement before playing their scrimmages.

“It was just more or less coaches on the field, it was an inner squad game between our team, there wasn’t another team here,” said one coach of the Cache Wolverines, Justin Jensen.

Jensen says they have been cleaning equipment and staying 6 to 10 feet apart when possible. Jensen says parents understand the risk they are taking letting children play, but they say the pros outweigh the cons.

“Adults, we can go to the gym and go to other places and do things, but there is nothing for the kids,” said Jensen.

The coaches say this isn’t just about baseball.

“It’s about mental health, it’s about emotional health and they need sunshine, they need fresh air,” said Drew.

The Providence mayor says he will stand behind these coaches and the players, as long as they follow the governor’s orders.

The state remains in the orange, or moderate risk category. According to Utah’s phased guidelines for outdoor recreation and youth outdoor sports, people are suggested to not meet at trailheads, parks, or other outdoor spaces, and not engage in sporting activities requiring teammates or opponents to be closer than 10’ from one another.

View the guidelines for different businesses and activities.

