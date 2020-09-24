Less than one week left to answer the 2020 Census

Utah (ABC4 News) — The 2020 Census ends September 30, 2020, that is less than one week away.
Even if you haven’t answered yet, there is still time to ensure your answer is counted. The United States Census 2020 website says if Utah households go unaccounted for, Utah could miss out on its share of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding.
The 2020 Census counts the population in the United States and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).
If you still haven’t responded to the census you still have time to answer online (2020census.gov), by phone at 844-330-2020, or by mailing back the paper form that was delivered to your house.