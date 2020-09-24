Less than one week left to answer the 2020 Census

FILE – In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident is shown in Detroit. A top lawmaker says the Trump administration is seeking to delay deadlines for the 2020 census because of the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney said Monday, April 13, 2020 that administration officials also were asking that the timetable for releasing apportionment and redistricting data used to draw congressional and legislative districts be pushed back. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Utah (ABC4 News) — The 2020 Census ends September 30, 2020, that is less than one week away.

Even if you haven’t answered yet, there is still time to ensure your answer is counted. The United States Census 2020 website says if Utah households go unaccounted for, Utah could miss out on its share of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding.

The 2020 Census counts the population in the United States and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).

If you still haven’t responded to the census you still have time to answer online (2020census.gov), by phone at 844-330-2020, or by mailing back the paper form that was delivered to your house.