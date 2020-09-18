Less than 10: Flatten the Curve, new initiative aims to steady coronavirus case spike in Cache County

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – There are 2926 positive COVID-19 cases under the Bear River Health Department in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties. The majority of those cases remain in Cache County. ABC4’s Northern Utah correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro spoke to leaders in the community about a new initiative with a goal to bring cases down.

Positive COVID-19 Cases continue to rise in northern Utah, due to the recent spikes at Utah State University and the Cache County Jail.

A new initiative started by the Logan Municipal Council called, “Less than 10: Flatten the Curve,” is aimed to bring the valley’s numbers down to a two week average of 10 cases a day.

“Over the past week we’ve see on average about 25 new cases each day, throughout just about all of August, we were seeing fewer than 10 cases each day,” said Caleb Harrison, Bear River Health Department Epidemiologist.

Bear River Health Department leaders say about 60% of cases in the district affect the 18-25 age group.

“This is really a recognition campaign and a thank you campaign, we are working with Utah State University as well, to make sure we hit that demographic,” said Jess Bradfield, Logan City council member.

This initiative is replacing the mask mandate that expired on August 31.

“It was determined that a lot of our residents were against a mandate they said, ‘please trust us to make the right decisions’,” said Bradfield.

‘Less Than 10: Flatten the Curve’ will run for 8 weeks. Logan City is providing 20,000 dollars from CARES funds and Cache County is providing another 10,000 dollars, toward the effort, according to council member Jess Bradfield.

“People have been politically divided, people have ostracized each other in a lot of ways for thinking different than each other and this campaign is a way to bring each other together with a common goal and say even though you don’t agree with some of these things, please take part,” said Bradfield.

Council members say they want to reward the community with a social-distancing-safe event, if they meet the goal of an average of 10 cases for two weeks.

“We’re still in the works of trying to determine which event is the best event,” he added.

The effort is also supplying free PPE to the public.