LEHI, Utah (ABC4)– Lehi City Police Department asked for help in identifying two individuals involved in an alleged vehicle burglary. They have been searching for the alleged burglars since January, and are now asking the public for assistance.

The suspects allegedly stole a wallet from a vehicle on the morning of Jan. 15 and then used the victim’s credit cards to charge over $5600 in fraudulent purchases. They reportedly attempted another $1800 with another card, but the charge did not go through.

LCPD said purchases on the alleged stolen cards have been made all over Utah county.

The photos below, courtesy of LCPD, show the suspects and the vehicle which was seen at some of the businesses in which the fraudulent purchases were made.

The car LCPD said was seen at the businesses where alleged fraudulent purchases were made The suspects in the alleged burglary

“We apologize for the quality of the photos, it is the best that we could get from the available video surveillance footage,” LCPD said.

If you recognize them or have any information about their whereabouts, please contact Lehi City Police Dept. at 385-201-2159, and ask to speak with Detective Shipton, who is investigating the incident.