LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – It’s the worst call Stephanie Davis has ever gotten from her son. In February Davis said her son called her saying a man was looking through their window tapping on it while she and her husband were running a quick errand.

“My son used his body to hold the door shut and lock it,” said Davis.

Sergeant Jeff Smith with the Lehi Police Department’s Special Victims Unit said when he heard about the case, it made him think of a different case that happened last summer, involving Jonathan Soberanis.

Lehi Police say 27-year-old Soberanis went into a bathroom stall at the Lehi Legacy Center… exposed himself to a five-year-old… and urinated on him.

The probable cause affidavit listed seven charges including sexual abuse of a child, but a judge ruled he was not competent to stand trial.

“We investigated the last one and did our job thoroughly that time, and then to have him out and about again… it’s frustrating,” said Smith.

Court records show Soberanis faced a lewdness charge involving a child twice in 2018. The charges were dismissed.

While Davis said she can sympathize that Soberanis has special needs, she says someone needs to be held accountable.

“If it’s not Jonathan, it’s not his caretaker, it’s not the state, it’s not the programs, how did he end up on my doorstep that night?” said Soberanis.

Soberanis was booked into the Utah County Jail on February 3rd. He was released the same day. Court records show he is currently facing two charges of voyeurism.