Legislators signal they will not continue the COVID-19 State of Emergency

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The current COVID-19 State of Emergency should come to an end Thursday. Legislators Wednesday say they will not continue the declaration.

District 23 Senator Todd Weiler said, “A lot of people are scratching their head now and saying, ‘We’ll wait a second, we are in August. We are not in the same situation we were in March – April. Is this still an emergency?'”

Lawmakers are making a big decision affecting the COVID-19 Pandemic State of Emergency we’ve been in since March.

“My constituents, for the most part, the ones reaching out to me, are very passionate that they don’t want the emergency orders extended and they want to try and return to normal. I know I also have constituents who feel exactly the opposite. And that’s really the hard situation here,” said Sen. Weiler.

“The legislature has decided to not consider extending the emergency declaration,” House Speaker Brad Wilson told us in a statement. “We have encouraged the governor to review and re-evaluate the more than 50 emergency orders he has issued over just the past five months and determine the appropriate next steps to manage the current pandemic.”

Governor Gary Herbert says he’s working with legislators on the best path forward.

Senator Todd Weiler tells ABC4 News nothing will make Utahns happy.

“I mean, parents who are working are saying, ‘Hey, we can’t afford to hire daycare, so we need kids to go to school.’ Teachers are saying, ‘Hey, I’m in a vulnerable population, I can’t risk myself.’ And, all of those concerns are legitimate,” he said. “I’m not discounting any of them, but I just wish everybody could maybe take a second and think about how everyone else is affected by this because I’m not hearing a lot of empathy for others. I’m hearing a lot of, ‘this is what is best for me and my kids.’”

He goes on to add, “At what point do we continue you know a shutdown or a partial shutdown when we know who the vulnerable populations are, we know how to protect them, and these are the discussions that we are having at the Capitol Hill and will continue to have. And quite frankly, there is not a lot of agreement.”

The Governor can issue a new state of emergency, but that could lead to some hurdles dealing with millions of dollars in federal aid.