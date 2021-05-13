Learn and add mount escapes to protect yourself for self-defense

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

In today’s good to know, we see Miyo Strong and Jason from Smart Defense with the Elizabeth Smart Foundation to teach us more self-defense and potentially life-saving moves! Check out Miyo taking Jason to the ground, we’re motivated and ready to defend!

We learn the mount escapes, and how to get out of one if you ever find yourself in that situation.

The trick is to move your body, and not them. Squiggle until you get your arms to 90 degrees. Using your pelvic/bridge area, thrust forward Climbing up your attacker’s body you’re going to connect your head to them. By moving your legs you will trap their outside leg. Swim your arm up through their arm then grab behind his tricep. Make sure you trap the arm correctly, and tightly. By doing this your attacker will have a hard time getting out of that position. Do a bridge and roll at an angle and from there you have the advantage to throw jabs, and punches.

Visit online if you’re interested in learning the moves for yourself firsthand or you know someone who is.